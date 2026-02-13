February 13, 2026 at 4:48 am

A 26-Year-Old Cat Can’t Groom Himself Anymore, So Her Dog Sibling Now Does It For Him

by Matthew Gilligan

As the classic song goes…

That’s what friends are for!

A pet mom named Laura posted a video on TikTok that went viral in a hurry, and for good reason: it shows how her dog and her senior cat interact in her home.

Amazingly, Laura’s cat is 26-years-old and can’t groom itself anymore.

And that’s why Laura’s dog now takes care of business!

The video’s text overlay reads, “When your 26-year-old cat can’t groom himself anymore so your dog steps in.”

Check out the video.

Brb sobbing ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 #seniorcat #oldcat #besties

Now let’s see what folks on TikTok had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Is this adorable, or what?

