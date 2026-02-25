A Camera Captured A Dog’s Sad Reaction After His Owners Left Their House

This video will simultaneously break your heart AND make you smile.

Because a named Reese got pretty upset when his owner Maddie left her house, BUT we all know how happy he’s gonna be when she gets back home!

Maddie checked her pet camera and it showed Reese standing by the front door.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Checking the dog camera when I’m not home and seeing this.”

Reese later looked in the mirror and Maddie wrote in the text overlay, “Contemplating life.”

The video’s caption reads, “Him sitting by the door. I can never leave my house again.”

Take a look at the video.

This little fella has a bit of separation anxiety.

