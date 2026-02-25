February 25, 2026 at 4:48 pm

A Camera Captured A Dog’s Sad Reaction After His Owners Left Their House

by Matthew Gilligan

dog looking in a mirror

TikTok/@babyreesespieces

This video will simultaneously break your heart AND make you smile.

Because a named Reese got pretty upset when his owner Maddie left her house, BUT we all know how happy he’s gonna be when she gets back home!

dog standing by a door

TikTok/@babyreesespieces

Maddie checked her pet camera and it showed Reese standing by the front door.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Checking the dog camera when I’m not home and seeing this.”

dog standing by a door

TikTok/@babyreesespieces

Reese later looked in the mirror and Maddie wrote in the text overlay, “Contemplating life.”

The video’s caption reads, “Him sitting by the door. I can never leave my house again.”

dog looking in a mirror

TikTok/@babyreesespieces

Take a look at the video.

@babyreesespieces

Him sitting by the door😭😭 i can never leave my house again #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenretriever #viral #fyp #petinfluencer #foryoupage #puppy #myshayla

♬ som original – mands_

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 4.07.08 PM A Camera Captured A Dogs Sad Reaction After His Owners Left Their House

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 4.07.38 PM A Camera Captured A Dogs Sad Reaction After His Owners Left Their House

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 4.07.55 PM A Camera Captured A Dogs Sad Reaction After His Owners Left Their House

This little fella has a bit of separation anxiety.

