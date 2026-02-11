February 11, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Cat Faked An Injury So His Owner Would Give Him Some Whipped Cream

by Matthew Gilligan

cat on a counter

TikTok/@mommamandasmith

I love cats, but they can be deceptive little devils!

And you’re about to see a perfect example of what I’m talking about.

A woman named Amanda posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her cat faked an injury to get a sweet treat.

cat on a counter

TikTok/@mommamandasmith

In the video, a cat sat on a counter in a kitchen and held up its left paw, showing signs of a possible injury.

The cat’s owner asked, “Is your paw hurt?”

The cat meowed and limped across the countertop.

The owner then asked, “Do you need whipped cream for your paw?”

cat on a counter

TikTok/@mommamandasmith

A man then walked up to the cat holding a can of whipped cream and, miraculously, the cat no longer had an injury!

Funny how that works…

The man called the cat a “big faker” and gave the clever kitty some whipped cream to enjoy.

The video’s caption reads, “Sammy is back at his antics. PROOF he’s faking at the end!”

cat eating whipped cream

TikTok/@mommamandasmith

Check out the video.

@mommamandasmith

Sammy is back at his antics.. PROOF he’s faking at the end! 😆 #fakinginjury #tuxedocat #rescuecat #whippedcream

♬ original sound – Smith Homestead

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 3.15.29 PM A Cat Faked An Injury So His Owner Would Give Him Some Whipped Cream

Another individual chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 3.15.54 PM A Cat Faked An Injury So His Owner Would Give Him Some Whipped Cream

And this viewer is all about it.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 3.16.27 PM A Cat Faked An Injury So His Owner Would Give Him Some Whipped Cream

And the Oscar for Best Actor goes to…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter