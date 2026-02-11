A Cat Faked An Injury So His Owner Would Give Him Some Whipped Cream

I love cats, but they can be deceptive little devils!

And you’re about to see a perfect example of what I’m talking about.

A woman named Amanda posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her cat faked an injury to get a sweet treat.

In the video, a cat sat on a counter in a kitchen and held up its left paw, showing signs of a possible injury.

The cat’s owner asked, “Is your paw hurt?”

The cat meowed and limped across the countertop.

The owner then asked, “Do you need whipped cream for your paw?”

A man then walked up to the cat holding a can of whipped cream and, miraculously, the cat no longer had an injury!

Funny how that works…

The man called the cat a “big faker” and gave the clever kitty some whipped cream to enjoy.

The video’s caption reads, “Sammy is back at his antics. PROOF he’s faking at the end!”

Check out the video.

And the Oscar for Best Actor goes to…

