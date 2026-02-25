February 25, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Chihuahua Scratches A Fireplace When He Lets His Owner Know It’s Time To Eat

by Matthew Gilligan

Now, this is one smart doggo!

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed folks why their dog Louie is a pretty intelligent pooch!

The video’s text overlay reads, ““How do you explain to a dog sitter that hitting the fireplace means it’s dinner time?”

And Louie was really going after that fireplace!

Another part of the video showed Louie and the text overlay reads, “And that sitting behind the TV means he wants to go out.”

You gotta admit it…this dog is pretty smart!

Check out the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another individual has an idea…

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

It’s almost like he’s the Einstein of dogs…

