A Couple Surprised Travelers By Getting Married On A Southwest Airlines Flight

Southwest Airlines is known for being quirky, and this story will definitely help add to that reputation.

A TikTokker named Katrina posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the once-in-a-lifetime event she witnessed when a couple got married during a Southwest flight.

The text overlay to Katrina’s video reads, “That one time I witnessed a wedding on a Southwest flight.”

The flight attendant told passengers, “Please remain seated as a courtesy to the bride and groom, and if you do have to use the lavatory, please use the one in the back of the aircraft.”

The bride then made her way down the aisle and she held a bouquet of flowers.

The flight attendant said, “Tina and Roger, today is a day unlike any other. Not only are you embarking on an adventure of marriage, but you’re doing it amidst the clouds, surrounded by 136 passengers turned to newfound friends.”

The happy couple tied the knot, kissed, and a guestbook was even passed around for the folks on the plane to sign.

The video’s caption reads, “Congratulations Tina and Roger.”

After the plane landed, the newlyweds got a nice reception after they got off the flight and they even got escorted away in a cart with a “Just Married” sign on it.

You never know what you’re gonna get on a Southwest Airlines flight…

