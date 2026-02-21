A Couple Thought Their Labrador Puppy Was Going To Get Huge, But She’s Still A Bit Of A Runt

You never know how big a puppy is gonna get, no matter how many people weigh in on the subject.

A couple with a Labrador puppy named Maisy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how most folks thought the pup was going to be HUGE, but things haven’t worked out that way.

The video first showed Maisy as a puppy and the text overlay reads, “Everyone: OMG, is that a lab puppy? She’s going to be so big!”

The video then showed different clips of the pup, including her at 4-months-old and 14 pounds, and then at 6-months-old and 16 pounds.

Maisy never got to be a big dog like some people predicted.

She’s currently 16-months-old and weighs 42 pounds.

The video’s caption reads, “Our forever puppy. We get asked all the time if she’s still a baby and at this point, we just say yes.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared a photo.

And this viewer spoke up.

Well, great things do come in small packages!

