A Couple Thought Their Labrador Puppy Was Going To Get Huge, But She’s Still A Bit Of A Runt
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know how big a puppy is gonna get, no matter how many people weigh in on the subject.
A couple with a Labrador puppy named Maisy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how most folks thought the pup was going to be HUGE, but things haven’t worked out that way.
The video first showed Maisy as a puppy and the text overlay reads, “Everyone: OMG, is that a lab puppy? She’s going to be so big!”
The video then showed different clips of the pup, including her at 4-months-old and 14 pounds, and then at 6-months-old and 16 pounds.
Maisy never got to be a big dog like some people predicted.
She’s currently 16-months-old and weighs 42 pounds.
The video’s caption reads, “Our forever puppy. We get asked all the time if she’s still a baby and at this point, we just say yes.”
Well, great things do come in small packages!
