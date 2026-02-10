A Creator Said That She Thinks Men Do Something Intentional With Food That Drives Women Crazy

Guys, you might want to start being more considerate when it comes to your eating habits.

A woman named Bae took to TikTok and she said that she thinks men “weaponize food.”

And let’s just say that she has some very strong feelings about this subject.

In the video’s text overlay, Bae wrote, “Men weaponize food.”

She told viewers, “I don’t want no man in my house eating up all the food, either. When I prepare food to last me a couple of days, I have peace knowing that when I go in my refrigerator, the food is in there because there is no man in my house eating up the food.”

She added, “And I’m talking about a grown, able-bodied man that’s able to buy groceries, prepare groceries, cook food, and feed himself. Men will weaponize food against women.”

Bae continued, “They will purposely see you cooking and prepping meals and eat it all within a couple of hours just to see you have to go back to the store to get groceries and stand in the kitchen and cook.”

She then said, “A lot of these men don’t like for women to not be in the kitchen and have a couple of days off. A lot of men don’t like to see women resting. They like to see you performing labor. And they will weaponize food against you just to see you do that.”

Bae added, “Men know exactly what they’re doing when they do this. And that’s why I don’t want no man living in my house.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Well, this is definitely gonna get a lot of people talking!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!