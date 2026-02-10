February 10, 2026 at 4:48 pm

A Customer Wearing Scrubs Received An Unexpected Note On Her Coffee Cup Because A Starbucks Worker Thought She Was A Doctor

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about starbucks

TikTok/@cherrybombbeautyx

Hey, it’s the thought that counts, right?

A woman showed TikTokkers the funny mix-up she experienced when a Starbucks worker wrote a nice message on her coffee cup because she was wearing green scrubs.

woman in a starbucks

TikTok/@cherrybombbeautyx

The woman who posted the video filmed herself in a mirror.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Went to Starbucks in my scrubs and the man wrote ‘Thank you for saving lives’ on my cup.”

woman in a starbucks

TikTok/@cherrybombbeautyx

But here’s the kicker…

The TikTokker is a lip filler specialist.

Oh well, it was still a nice gesture!

cup from a starbucks

TikTok/@cherrybombbeautyx

Check out the video.

@cherrybombbeautyx

What a sweetheart 😭🥺😩 #starbucksbarista

♬ original sound – Cherry Bomb Beauty

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 2.56.20 PM A Customer Wearing Scrubs Received An Unexpected Note On Her Coffee Cup Because A Starbucks Worker Thought She Was A Doctor

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 2.56.35 PM A Customer Wearing Scrubs Received An Unexpected Note On Her Coffee Cup Because A Starbucks Worker Thought She Was A Doctor

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 2.57.11 PM A Customer Wearing Scrubs Received An Unexpected Note On Her Coffee Cup Because A Starbucks Worker Thought She Was A Doctor

The barista was only trying to be nice!

