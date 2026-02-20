A Dad Noticed His Three-Year-Old Son Was Using ChatGPT On An iPad

Well, it’s official…ChatGPT and AI are here and there’s no turning back now.

And depending on who you talk to, that’s either a good thing or a really scary thing.

A dad named Tyler took to TikTok to show viewers how his three-year-old son is already wrapped up in this new technological advancement.

Tyler’s son was working on an iPad and the dad asked him, “What is it?”

The boy said, “Chat BT.”

Tyler then asked, “What are you doing?”

His son answered, “Chat TT.”

Tyler again asked, “What are you doing?”

The little boy eventually said that he was “doing school” on “Chat BT” on the iPad.

They grow up so fast these days…

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this individual spoke up.

AI’s coming for us and it looks like there’s no escape.

