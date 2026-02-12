A Daughter Let Her Mom Borrow A Special Necklace, But Now Her Mom Is Giving Her A Hard Time About Getting Her Property Back

Objects with sentimental value are not to be messed with…that’s just a fact of life. And if an object that someone holds dearly is taken away from them, you better expect them to get upset about it.

AITA because I just want my property back? “My maternal grandmother had a silver necklace made for me when I was in high school, using diamonds from her deceased husband’s wedding band. I never met that grandfather because he passed away before I was born, and I was closest to that grandmother growing up so the necklace means quite a lot to me. A few years ago my mother asked to borrow it. Now, my mom moved out of state after I loaned it to her but I wasn’t worried about getting my necklace back because – silly me – I thought it was safe with her. She’s my mother after all.

Boy was I wrong. She came to town earlier this week – fleeing Hurricane Ida – and I agreed to meet her for dinner. While we’re eating, she’s showing me the rings she had made using some of my grandmother’s diamonds. Since we’re talking about it, I go “Oh yeah, you still have my necklace, right?” “… No.” I hadn’t eaten all day, I’m two sips into a stout drink… And now I’m suddenly fighting to keep from breaking down sobbing at the bar.

Apparently she thought that I gave her that necklace when I agreed to let her borrow it, and because I didn’t wear it often or “seem to like it anyway”… She felt justified in giving it to my cousin (25F) for Christmas/her birthday. Because my mom has done shady stuff in the past when my sister stole things from me, I reached out to my cousin directly and sent her a message saying “Hey I just learned that my mom did this; that necklace was made for me and means a lot to me, I’d like it back because it wasn’t hers to give away; here’s my address”… And she didn’t reply. Instead I woke up the next morning to a text from my mother expressing her outrage that I had dared to talk to my cousin directly about this, and that she was having a second necklace made for her because “she actually loves it and wears it” and that I’d get mine back after the second one was made.

The fact that she won’t just send mine to me up front sets off MAJOR red flags for me. The necklace is very simple, so there’s no need to keep it in order to duplicate it. The fact that I spent the entire day arguing with her about returning it and trying to get her to say that she wouldn’t have a duplicate made – which she flat out refused to say once – because that necklace as made for me by my favorite grandmother… I’m terrified that I won’t get the original back. I have reason to believe that she will either send me the duplicate or that she will have the diamonds replaced and give them to my cousin. Not to mention the fact that she has completely minimized my feelings about this in favor of how my cousin feels. I spent a whole day arguing with her, trying to get her to respect my feelings about having the necklace duplicated, and I was basically told that my feelings didn’t matter because she was the one paying for it and would do whatever she wants. AITA for telling my mother that she messed up and that I want my necklace back by next week? AITA for simply asking that my cousin mail my necklace to me?”

