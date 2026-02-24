A Dog Barked At A Pet Camera Until His Owner Talked To Him

Dogs get a bad rap for not being too bright, but, after watching this video, you might change your mind!

A TikTokker posted a video of their dog Beau and showed viewers how this pooch is smarter than your average mutt.

The video shows Beau barking at a pet camera…

And there was a reason he was pretty fired up!

The TikTokker wrote in the text overlay, ““My dog has realized that if he barks at his puppy cam when I go out it sends me a notification, and I’ll talk to him. I’m torn between this being super cute or heartbreaking.”

That’s one smart dog!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer nailed it.

That is one smart pooch!

