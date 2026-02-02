A Dog Likes To Show Up At His Neighbor’s Window To Ask If The Pooch Who Lives There Can Come Outside And Play

Even if a dog is in its twilight years, it’s still really a kid at heart.

And that means they want have as much fun as possible!

A TikTokker named Paula posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how her pooch Teddy’s best friend likes to come over to get him to play.

In the video, a large black dog can be seen standing outside Paula’s glass window.

She said to her dog, “Teddy, your friend is here.”

Teddy then trotted down the stairs and went to the door to greet his friend.

Paula opened the door and the two pooches walked through the backyard and over a ramp made out of snow to go have some fun!

The text overlay on the video reads, “They go over the fence to have a playdate!”

Awwwwww!

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual has an idea…

This is what having best friends is all about!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.