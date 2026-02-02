‘I’m sorry!’ – A Dog Owner Realized Why Her Pooch Was Walking So Slowly On Her Leash

This is why dogs are our best friends, folks!

Their owners mean the whole world to them and they’ll grin and bear it even if they’re a bit uncomfortable so they can be by our sides.

A woman named Kaycee posted a video on TikTok and showed what happened with her loyal pup, Luckey.

The video shows Luckey wearing a raincoat and it appears that she was lagging behind Kaycee while she walked her on a leash.

And then Kaycee figured out what was going on…

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “POV: you were wondering why your dog was walking so slowly behind you.”

Poor Luckey’s raincoat has slipped down over her eyes!

In the video’s caption, Kaycee wrote, “I’m sorry!”

I’m sure Luckey forgave her…

Check out the video.

That pooch was still trying to keep up, though!

