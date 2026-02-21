A Dog Owner Saw Her Pooch Getting Into Big Trouble On Her Home Security Camera While She Was Gone

It’s a good thing that home security cameras exist, huh?

And I’m not talking about only to keep an eye out for burglars and thieves….

Because some peoples’ pets tend to get into a lot of mischief when their owners aren’t around!

A woman named Kaylie posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what she witnessed on her security camera while she was away from her house.

Kaylie checked the security camera in her house when she was gone…and she got quite a shock.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Me an hour away just watching my dog eat my brand new $13 loaf of sourdough like a lion in the African desert.”

Kaylie’s dog was really going to town on that bread!

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I just bought that at the farmers market.”

Here’s the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

Some dogs just can’t seem to stay out of trouble…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.