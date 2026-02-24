February 24, 2026 at 2:55 pm

A Dog Refuses To Drink From A Water Bowl, So His Owner Came Up With A Clever Solution

by Matthew Gilligan

Some dogs are just more refined than others….

A woman named Eileen posted a video on TikTok and showed folks why her dog Cooper is a little bit different than most pups out there.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My dog won’t drink water from a bowl, so he has own cup on the coffee table.”

The video’s caption reads, “His own lil cup.”

Well, he definitely wants things to be done his way!

Take a look at the video.

His own lil cup #dogparentsoftiktok #dogmomlifestyle #dogmomlife #petparentsoftiktok #dogmomlife🐾🐶

Check out how viewers reacted.

Subway spoke up!

Another individual was impressed.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This is a very sophisticated pooch!

