A Dog Refuses To Drink From A Water Bowl, So His Owner Came Up With A Clever Solution
by Matthew Gilligan
Some dogs are just more refined than others….
A woman named Eileen posted a video on TikTok and showed folks why her dog Cooper is a little bit different than most pups out there.
The video’s text overlay reads, “My dog won’t drink water from a bowl, so he has own cup on the coffee table.”
The video’s caption reads, “His own lil cup.”
Well, he definitely wants things to be done his way!
Take a look at the video.
@cooperslifeeee
His own lil cup #dogparentsoftiktok #dogmomlifestyle #dogmomlife #petparentsoftiktok #dogmomlife🐾🐶
Check out how viewers reacted.
Subway spoke up!
Another individual was impressed.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
This is a very sophisticated pooch!
