A Dog Went Go Great Lengths To See The Pooch Who Lives Next Door

by Matthew Gilligan

Fact: if a dog sets its mind on something, you better believe that he or she will do their darndest to make it happen!

A TikTokker named Sophie posted a video and showed folks what her dog Gemma Lou was up to recently that left a lot of viewers chuckling.

The video showed Gemma Lou laying down by a fence in a backyard…

And she was  digging under the fence.

Suddenly, another head appears under the fence, and it was Gemma Lou’s dog friend from next door!

The video’s caption reads, “Soon enough the tunnel will be complete and we can have playdates all day long!”

Here’s the video.

soon enough the tunnel will be complete and we can have playdates all day long!! #gemmalou #americanbully #dogsoftiktok #dogs

Take a look at what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer spoke the truth.

And this individual chimed in.

Nothing is gonna keep these two pooches apart!

