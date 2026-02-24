A Dog Went Go Great Lengths To See The Pooch Who Lives Next Door

Fact: if a dog sets its mind on something, you better believe that he or she will do their darndest to make it happen!

A TikTokker named Sophie posted a video and showed folks what her dog Gemma Lou was up to recently that left a lot of viewers chuckling.

The video showed Gemma Lou laying down by a fence in a backyard…

And she was digging under the fence.

Suddenly, another head appears under the fence, and it was Gemma Lou’s dog friend from next door!

The video’s caption reads, “Soon enough the tunnel will be complete and we can have playdates all day long!”

Here’s the video.

Take a look at what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer spoke the truth.

And this individual chimed in.

Nothing is gonna keep these two pooches apart!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!