A Dog’s Owners Wanted To Build A Snowman In Their Backyard, But She Kept Ruining It

Building a snowman with a dog isn’t as easy as it looks!

They get all fired up and they usually end up destroying, eating, or toppling the whole project.

In this viral TikTok video, a woman named Emily showed viewers how her dog Nala reacted when she tried to build a snowman in her backyard with her boyfriend.

In the video, Emily and her boyfriend tried to build a snowman…

But her dog Nala had other plans and kept attacking the different parts of the work in progress.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Sorry, no snowmen allowed.”

In the caption, Emily wrote, “Nala actually loves the snow so much, but I really wanted my snowman!”

We’re sure they’ll have plenty of chances this winter to give it another shot.

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user knows all about this.

I guess this pooch just isn’t a fan a snowmen…

