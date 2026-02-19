A Driver Knew They Weren’t Allowed To Park In A Lot Until A Certain Time, So They Waited In Their Car For A While To Make Sure They Didn’t Get Towed Before Getting Out

If you’ve ever had your car towed before, you know that getting your vehicle back can be a major headache.

It’s expensive, you need to get a ride to the tow lot, the list goes on and on.

The person who wrote this story wasn’t about to risk getting their car towed, so they maliciously complied with the rules of a parking lot in order to make sure they were in the clear.

Read on and find out what happened.

Office parking only until 6 pm. “My friend lives in a mobile home park that doesn’t allow street parking, which they enforce with a tow company that leaves you at least $400 poorer if you disobey.

The rules are strict around there…

There is guest parking but not enough of it. There are also parking spots for the front office that have signs saying guests can’t park there until after 6 pm. I went to visit my friend the other day and there was no available guest parking but two office spots were open. However, it was 5:45. I’m too aware of the consequences to risk that!

This should work!

So I parked. And sat in my car for 15 minutes. Security walked past me 4 times but I was still in my car meaning I wasn’t officially parked and could have gone into the office to talk to someone if I wanted. At 5:59 I got out of my car and filled out the parking slip to put on my dash, then waved at the two guards hanging out in a golf cart as I went to my friend’s place.”

Those car towing fees are nothing to mess around with!

