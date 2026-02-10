A Driver Was Surprised When He Saw His Cat Relaxing On The Side Of A Road

Can cats be trusted…?

Survey says…NO.

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what happened when he noticed a familiar critter out in the wild pretty far from his home.

The man who filmed the viral video pointed across a large field and showed viewers the general area where he lives to give them an idea of how far away his cat wandered.

He then panned him camera to his cat, Grayson, relaxing without a care in the world.

The man told viewers, “That is my cat.”

He asked his kitty, “What are you doing?” and the cat meowed back at him.

The video’s caption reads, “Naughty Grayson.”

Check out the video.

In a follow-up video, the TikTokker showed folks how Grayson reacted after he picked him up and put him in his vehicle.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a story.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

This cat was definitely up to no good!

