A Foster Dog Has A Special Nighttime Routine After Sleeping Outside For Years

If you foster or adopt a dog who has been through hard times, that pooch will be beyond grateful for the rest of its life.

A woman named Danielle posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a glimpse into the nightly routine of her foster dog who is clearly happy to have a safe, warm place to sleep every night.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My foster dog spent 12 years sleeping outside and not knowing what a toy was.”

It continued, “Now she spends every night tucking in her lambies one by one.

The pooch carried her lamb toys one by one up a ramp and into bed.

The video’s caption reads, “Spoiling her the way she deserved all along. Tonight, 28 lambies joined us to sleep.”

This is adorable!

Check out the video.

This cute pup will never sleep outside again!

