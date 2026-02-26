February 26, 2026 at 4:49 pm

A Foster Dog Has A Special Nighttime Routine After Sleeping Outside For Years

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a bunch of toys

TikTok/@danielleavitti

If you foster or adopt a dog who has been through hard times, that pooch will be beyond grateful for the rest of its life.

A woman named Danielle posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a glimpse into the nightly routine of her foster dog who is clearly happy to have a safe, warm place to sleep every night.

dog with a toy

TikTok/@danielleavitti

The video’s text overlay reads, “My foster dog spent 12 years sleeping outside and not knowing what a toy was.”

It continued, “Now she spends every night tucking in her lambies one by one.

The pooch carried her lamb toys one by one up a ramp and into bed.

dog with a toy

TikTok/@danielleavitti

The video’s caption reads, “Spoiling her the way she deserved all along. Tonight, 28 lambies joined us to sleep.”

This is adorable!

dog with a bunch of toys

TikTok/@danielleavitti

Check out the video.

@danielleavitti

Spoiling her the way she deserved all along🥹🥰 tonight 28 lambies joined us to sleep @RealDogRescue

♬ Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – Ultimate Mix – John Lennon & Yoko Ono

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This cute pup will never sleep outside again!

