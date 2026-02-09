February 9, 2026 at 4:47 am

A Homeowner Found Asbestos In The Old House She Bought After She Ripped Up The Carpet

by Matthew Gilligan

woman pulling up carpet

TikTok/@loracurrent

You never know all the issues you’re gonna run into when you buy an old house…and some problems are definitely more serious than others.

A woman named Lora showed TikTok viewers the unexpected surprise she got when she was renovating the old house she bought.

woman pulling up carpet

TikTok/@loracurrent

The video shows Lora ripping up a section of carpet in her home…

And what she found underneath surprised her.

The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: Finding asbestos tile in your home renovation project.”

woman pulling up carpet

TikTok/@loracurrent

In the caption, Lora wrote, “A temporary setback that requires calling in some professionals.”

Nobody ever said home improvement was easy, friends…

old floor with tiles

TikTok/@loracurrent

Take a look at the video.

@loracurrent

A temporary setback that requires calling in some professionals🛠️😷🏡 #homeremodel #asbestos #renovationproject #victorianhouse #diyhomeprojects

♬ Originalton – M

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person offered a tip.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.06.19 PM A Homeowner Found Asbestos In The Old House She Bought After She Ripped Up The Carpet

Another viewer asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.06.33 PM A Homeowner Found Asbestos In The Old House She Bought After She Ripped Up The Carpet

And this TikTokker knows all about it…

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.07.25 PM A Homeowner Found Asbestos In The Old House She Bought After She Ripped Up The Carpet

That was an unexpected and unpleasant surprise…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter