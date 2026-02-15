A Homeowner’s Contractor Keeps Bringing His Young Daughter On The Job With Him, But They Don’t Want Her In Their House Anymore

All parents know that there are certain times when, due to unforeseen circumstances, you have to bring your kids to work.

Yes, it can complicate things, but it happens.

In today’s story, a homeowner isn’t too happy because their contractor keeps bringing his daughter to work with him.

Read on and see what you think.

WIBTA for telling my contractor not to bring his daughter to my house? “I’ve hired a small, family-owned general contractor to do some large plumbing/renovation projects around the house. This is the second week he and his worker have been here, and they’re doing a great job. He’s honest, hard working, and meticulous.

Hmmm…

The problem is that last week, he had an emergency where his wife had to go into work on two days she wasn’t scheduled for, so he unexpectedly showed up with his 5 year old daughter. The girl is very nice and polite, but there was no heads up or warning this was happening. I have a 4 year old daughter and I stay home with her, so it wasn’t a huge hardship to watch both for 2 days (about 9 am to 5 pm). The dad provided lunch and drinks for his child. However, he brought her over again yesterday while he was working, but I had a doctor’s appointment I needed to go to and was going to drop my daughter off with my mother for it.

This doesn’t sound good…

So now the 5 year old would essentially be unsupervised in my house while her dad is working on the bathroom on a different floor of the house from where she’s playing. I told her dad that I needed to leave in case he assumed I could watch all day again, and he said it was fine and she could occupy herself in the living room while he worked with his assistant. So I ended up going to my appointment and taking my son to my mother’s (as had been planned). But the whole thing felt extremely uncomfortable and imposing. My question is, WIBTA if I text my contractor and tell him that while his daughter is lovely, I’m not interested in continuing to provide daycare for her or having her alone in my house (essentially unsupervised) since he’s busy working and not able to watch her fully. I would just say that if doesn’t have childcare that day, to please not come and I won’t hold it against him. My friend says I would be a jerk because I’ve never had to juggle a job and the demands of finding childcare.”

They don’t want to be rude, but they also don’t want to be responsible for a young kid.

