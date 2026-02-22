A Husband Wrote A Song Begging Companies To Hire His Wife Because She Needed A New Job
by Matthew Gilligan
Times are tough out there when it comes to finding a job, and folks have to use every advantage at their disposal to try to land new gigs.
In this viral TikTok video, a man wrote a song to try to get companies to hire his wife.
The caption to his video reads, “My lawyer wife is looking for work. I am helping the only way I am qualified to do so. DM for more information, but this is a weirdly informative song.”
The song lyrics he came up with go a little something like this:
“Somebody hire my wife.
My wife is an attorney.
She’s a lot smarter than me.
She’s looking for legal work in Chicago or remote.
At legal writing, she’s the GOAT.
Let me tell you her experience:
She’s done appeals, vehicular, animal cruelty, and SVU.
I swear to God, if you hire her, she’ll be a great addition to your crew.”
The song continues:
“Somebody hire my wife.
She’s worked government and private.
She’s got a real great mindset.
She’s the light of my life.
Maybe I can help this way.
Comment your email, and she’ll send you a resume.”
You gotta love it!
Check out the video.
@empty_heaven
My lawyer wife is looking for work; I am helping the only way I am qualified to do so. DM for more information, but this is a weirdly informative song. #lawyer #attorney #legalwork #jobsearch #lawyersoftiktok
And we even got an update video.
Check it out!
@empty_heaven
UPDATE. My little “Somebody Hire My Wife” song has exceeded all expectations…especially for Nicolette. I provided some fabulous updates in the video (and actually got her involved in it for a second). Please DM any and all leads in Chicago you may have! We have covered an insane amount of ground for 3 days, but the hunt continues. Also, sorry about any DMs or comments involving needing a lawyer PERSONALLY; she actually doesn’t have her own practice and is more of a staff attorney/counsel/legal writer! #lawyer #attorney #jobsearch #legalwork #lawyersoftiktok
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
This person has an idea…
Sweet’N Low chimed in!
And this viewer had a lot to say
This is what true love looks like, folks!
