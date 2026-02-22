A Husband Wrote A Song Begging Companies To Hire His Wife Because She Needed A New Job

Times are tough out there when it comes to finding a job, and folks have to use every advantage at their disposal to try to land new gigs.

In this viral TikTok video, a man wrote a song to try to get companies to hire his wife.

The caption to his video reads, “My lawyer wife is looking for work. I am helping the only way I am qualified to do so. DM for more information, but this is a weirdly informative song.”

The song lyrics he came up with go a little something like this:

“Somebody hire my wife.

My wife is an attorney.

She’s a lot smarter than me.

She’s looking for legal work in Chicago or remote.

At legal writing, she’s the GOAT.

Let me tell you her experience:

She’s done appeals, vehicular, animal cruelty, and SVU.

I swear to God, if you hire her, she’ll be a great addition to your crew.”

The song continues:

“Somebody hire my wife.

She’s worked government and private.

She’s got a real great mindset.

She’s the light of my life.

Maybe I can help this way.

Comment your email, and she’ll send you a resume.”

You gotta love it!

Check out the video.

And we even got an update video.

Check it out!

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person has an idea…

Sweet’N Low chimed in!

And this viewer had a lot to say

This is what true love looks like, folks!

