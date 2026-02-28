‘A lifetime of purses, but never a backpack.’ – Kids Do The Cutest Things, And This Little Girl Putting Her Backpack On For The First Day Of School

Taking pictures of your child on their first day of school is a special moment, and sometimes kids will do something that makes it extra memorable.

That is what happened to the dad recording his daughter putting on her backpack for her first day, and his video went viral with millions of likes.

The video starts outside and has the caption, “A lifetime of purses, but never a backpack.”

She is certainly looking cute for her first day.

The little girl says, “Stay right there, ok?” To her dad.

Dad replies, “Alright. Say first day of school.”

To which she proudly says, “First day of school!”

So adorable.

Then he says, “Here’s your backpack,” and hands her a fun pink backpack.

She says, “But Dad, I want my coin in here.”

He says, “Alright, you want the coin in here, we’ll put the coin in here, but let’s see you wear your backpack for the first day of school.”

What great memories.

The little girl slips the strap around her elbow like it is a purse and stands there. Dad says, “Are you going to wear it like that?”

She just says, “Yeah.”

This little girl knows what she is about, and she is looking good.

Too much fun.

Take a minute to watch the full video below:

The commenters are in love.

Yes! Get that coin.

Here’s a perfect comment.

Yeah, you know her mom is very fashionable.

What a wonderful memory that Dad will cherish forever.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!