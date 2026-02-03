A New Mother Asked Her Husband to Have His Live-In Mother Move Prescription Meds Out of Reach of Their Kids, And It Sparked a Blowup She Didn’t Expect

This new mom welcomed her in-laws into her home for months to help with a newborn and a four-year-old—and by all accounts, the arrangement has been going well.

But one detail has been quietly stressing her out: her mother-in-law keeps prescription medication in an easily reachable spot near the kids’ rooms.

With safety always top of mind, she asked her husband to address it. What should have been a simple request turned into a much bigger fight.

AITA for asking my husband to request MIL (living with us) to put prescription meds out of reach of our kids? We had a baby 5 months ago and asked my husband’s parents to come visit for 3 months to help us out with the 5 month old and 4 year old. It has been going well and they have been very helpful. They are living with us during their visit. However, my MIL is diabetic and needs to take several types of prescription pills to manage it. She keeps them in a plastic tub with a lid on their dresser – the meds are not in child safe bottles but rather pop-out packets (she is from another country and brought meds from there). Their room is right next to our 4 year old’s room.

The height is such that our 4 year old could probably pull down the tub, and could definitely do it with her bathroom stool. 4 year old has never shown any interest in the tub. As a rule, I keep all prescription meds/meds of any kind way up high in our house (in a tub on top of our fridge). I asked my husband a few months ago to please have MIL keep the meds up higher in the closet in their room, because I was concerned the 4 year old could access them.

He told me it’s not a big deal and to let it go. I agreed, but felt uncomfortable about it.. We have now asked her to stay another 3 months, and are in the process of helping her secure more meds for her stay. Today I asked him again to please ask her again to put the meds up, and told him its really important to me and I’m concerned about it. He launched into a tirade about how this insignificant, and not at all a concern, there is no risk, I am being a problem bringing it up, he is very busy, I’m always bothering him with things, maybe his parents should just go back and we shouldn’t have them stay here.

For context, I did also ask him this week to please ask his parents to lock our porch door when they come in. They were leaving it unlocked and its the back door to our house – I was often finding it unlocked at night. But I don’t routinely ask him to do things like this. I told him that his reaction wasn’t OK and we need to have constructive ways of addressing things that matter to us in the home/issues that come up as MIL/FIL stay with us. He eventually apologized for his reaction, and said he’d ask his parents to put the meds up, although continued to blame me for always “getting my way.” He expects me to be OK now. I’m still really upset… AITA?

Now, she’s turning to Reddit to ask whether insisting on basic child safety crossed a line, or whether the real issue was how quickly her concerns were dismissed.

When “it’s not a big deal” involves kids and prescription meds, someone’s priorities might be dangerously misplaced.

