A Partially-Blind Senior Dog Had A Great Reaction After She Finally Jumped Up On A Couch

Hip, hip, hooray!

It’s important to encourage our dogs to be playful and adventurous, no matter how old they are.

A woman named Kristen posted a video that showed viewers how an older pooch named Bella caught her attention when she was visiting her parents.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My parents’ dog is 12-years-old and blind in one eye. This is her every time she gets on the couch.”

The senior dog tried to jump up on to the couch several times, but just couldn’t make it…but she wasn’t giving up.

The dog finally made it up on the couch on the fourth try.

The pooch then bounced up and down on the cushions and leaped onto the back of the couch.

The video’s caption reads, “Bless her little heart.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

She was pretty excited about this!

