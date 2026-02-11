A Playful Dog Got Dizzy After He Destroyed A Pikachu Toy

Some dogs just don’t know their own strength!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her puppy Riley bit off a little bit more than he could chew when he went nuclear on a stuffed Pikachu toy.

Riley grabbed the Pikachu toy in her jaws and went to town, thrashing it all over the place while whipping her head back and forth.

But then the playful pooch got dizzy and had to watch her step because she stumbled!

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Oh poor dizzy baby.”

Take a look at the video.

This pooch will take it easy next time he decides to destroy a toy.

