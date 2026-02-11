February 11, 2026 at 4:48 am

A Playful Dog Got Dizzy After He Destroyed A Pikachu Toy

by Matthew Gilligan

Some dogs just don’t know their own strength!

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her puppy Riley bit off a little bit more than he could chew when he went nuclear on a stuffed Pikachu toy.

Riley grabbed the Pikachu toy in her jaws and went to town, thrashing it all over the place while whipping her head back and forth.

But then the playful pooch got dizzy and had to watch her step because she stumbled!

In the video’s caption, the TikTokker wrote, “Oh poor dizzy baby.”

Take a look at the video.

@x_mollie_m_x

oh poor dizzy baby 🥺 #puppy #redfoxlabrador #FYP #puppydog

♬ original sound – Mollie & Riley Roo

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 3.05.50 PM A Playful Dog Got Dizzy After He Destroyed A Pikachu Toy

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 3.06.04 PM A Playful Dog Got Dizzy After He Destroyed A Pikachu Toy

And this TikTok user knows all about this.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 3.06.19 PM A Playful Dog Got Dizzy After He Destroyed A Pikachu Toy

This pooch will take it easy next time he decides to destroy a toy.

