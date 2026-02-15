February 15, 2026 at 8:55 am

A Senior Dog Immediately Heads Upstairs Once The Kids In His House Come Home From School So He Can Avoid The Chaos

by Matthew Gilligan

dog walking up some stairs

TikTok/@wanderingandrew

The older dogs get the more they prefer to lay low and enjoy some quiet time.

A man named Andrew showed TikTok viewers how his senior dog Rocky reacts when his kids come home from school every day.

dog walking up some stairs

TikTok/@wanderingandrew

Rocky headed upstairs once the two young boys came home from school.

Andrew said, “Bye, Rocky” and the pooch turned around for a few seconds.

The TikTokker added, “See you later.”

dog walking up some stairs

TikTok/@wanderingandrew

The video’s text overlay reads, “Our senior dog immediately gets overstimulated and goes upstairs when the kids come home from school.”

dog walking up some stairs

TikTok/@wanderingandrew

Check out the video.

@wanderingandrew

#dogs #dogsoftiktok #seniordogs #pets #fyp

♬ original sound – Andrew

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.59.32 AM A Senior Dog Immediately Heads Upstairs Once The Kids In His House Come Home From School So He Can Avoid The Chaos

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 8.59.44 AM A Senior Dog Immediately Heads Upstairs Once The Kids In His House Come Home From School So He Can Avoid The Chaos

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 25 at 9.00.06 AM A Senior Dog Immediately Heads Upstairs Once The Kids In His House Come Home From School So He Can Avoid The Chaos

You can’t blame this dog for wanting to have some peace and quiet.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter