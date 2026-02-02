A Senior Golden Retriever Got Very Excited After He Saw His Owner For The First Time In A Month

Get those tissues ready, friends…

Because this viral TikTok video is gonna make you emotional.

A woman named Chloe posted a video that showed her surprising her dog Hank, who she hadn’t seen in a while.

And let’s just say that he was pretty happy about her homecoming.

Chloe wrote in the video’s text overlay, “My parents said Hank was having a hard time walking lately.”

She walked around a corner into the kitchen and Hank’s tail started to wag when he got a glimpse of Chloe.

Hank then realized that the visitor was Chloe and he forced himself to stand up to greet her.

Chloe wrote in the video’s text overlay, “I’ve been away for a little over a month and he hasn’t been this excited since the last time I came home.”

Chloe gave Hank a big hug and it was clear that the big guy was excited that his favorite human was home.

In the caption, Chloe wrote, “My brain gets so much serotonin when I come home to Hank.”

Here’s the video.

This furry fella was over the moon when he saw his favorite human!

