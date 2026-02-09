February 9, 2026 at 2:55 pm

A Traveler Was Surprised At How Many Other People Were Also Hiking Mount Fuji In Japan In The Middle Of The Night

people climbing mount fuji

TikTok/@_theraa

You’d probably think that hiking up one of the most famous mountains in the world in the middle night would be a lonely, peaceful experience…

But apparently, that’s not the case.

A woman named Thera posted a video on TikTok showed viewers how many people were making the voyage up the famous mountain along with her…at 2 a.m.

people climbing mount fuji

TikTok/@_theraa

Thera’s video shows a bunch of hikers making their way up Mount Fuji and their paths were lit by headlamps.

And we’re not just talking about a few people, this place was PACKED.

She wrote in the video’s text overlay, “When you thought you’re special climbing Mount Fuji at 2 a.m.”

people climbing mount fuji

TikTok/@_theraa

In the video’s caption, Thera wrote, “One hour hike from hut to top turned into two hours with all the traffic.”

people climbing mount fuji

TikTok/@_theraa

Here’s the video.

@_theraa

one hour hike from hut to top turned into two hours with all the traffic🫠 #mountfuji #mtfuji #japan

♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person sounds concerned.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.25.22 PM A Traveler Was Surprised At How Many Other People Were Also Hiking Mount Fuji In Japan In The Middle Of The Night

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.25.51 PM A Traveler Was Surprised At How Many Other People Were Also Hiking Mount Fuji In Japan In The Middle Of The Night

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.26.35 PM A Traveler Was Surprised At How Many Other People Were Also Hiking Mount Fuji In Japan In The Middle Of The Night

This is pretty wild!

