A Traveler Was Surprised At How Many Other People Were Also Hiking Mount Fuji In Japan In The Middle Of The Night

You’d probably think that hiking up one of the most famous mountains in the world in the middle night would be a lonely, peaceful experience…

But apparently, that’s not the case.

A woman named Thera posted a video on TikTok showed viewers how many people were making the voyage up the famous mountain along with her…at 2 a.m.

Thera’s video shows a bunch of hikers making their way up Mount Fuji and their paths were lit by headlamps.

And we’re not just talking about a few people, this place was PACKED.

She wrote in the video’s text overlay, “When you thought you’re special climbing Mount Fuji at 2 a.m.”

In the video’s caption, Thera wrote, “One hour hike from hut to top turned into two hours with all the traffic.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how viewers reacted.

This person sounds concerned.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer chimed in.

This is pretty wild!

