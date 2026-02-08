February 8, 2026 at 2:55 pm

A Traveler’s Belongings Came Out Strewn All Over A Baggage Conveyer Belt After A Flight

by Matthew Gilligan

baggage on a conveyor belt

TikTok/@kelssssricardoooo

Yikes…that’s not a good look…

I’ve had my checked bag get soaking wet on a flight before, but this is pretty wild.

A TikTokker posted a video and showed viewers what happened to her mom’s luggage on a trip.

baggage on a conveyor belt

TikTok/@kelssssricardoooo

The video shows a bag that has somehow come open on a conveyor belt at an airport and the contents of the bag have spilled all over the place.

baggage on a conveyor belt

TikTok/@kelssssricardoooo

The text overlay on the video reads, “Thinking about the time my mom’s luggage came out like this.”

The caption reads, “I can’t.”

Doh!

baggage on a conveyor belt

TikTok/@kelssssricardoooo

Check out the video.

@kelssssricardoooo

I can’t

♬ oh my god bruh oh hell na man –

And here’s what folks had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 11.51.51 AM A Travelers Belongings Came Out Strewn All Over A Baggage Conveyer Belt After A Flight

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 11.52.02 AM A Travelers Belongings Came Out Strewn All Over A Baggage Conveyer Belt After A Flight

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 11.52.27 AM A Travelers Belongings Came Out Strewn All Over A Baggage Conveyer Belt After A Flight

You don’t see that every day!

What a mess!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter