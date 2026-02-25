February 25, 2026 at 2:49 am

A Well-Trained Dog Took A Polite Seat When He Encountered A Squirrel

by Matthew Gilligan

dog looking at a squirrel

TikTok/@squidybernedoodle

I’d venture to say that most dogs are kind-hearted and all they want to do is make new friends…

And this pooch is no excpetion!

His name is Squidy and his owner posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he reacted when he saw a squirrel while taking a walk.

dog looking at a squirrel

TikTok/@squidybernedoodle

The text overlay on the video reads, “My dog’s trained to sit whenever he meets new (dog) friends. So when he met a squirrel today, look at what he does.”

The video shows Squidy sitting down after he saw a squirrel.

dog looking at a squirrel

TikTok/@squidybernedoodle

The video’s caption reads, “It’s his version of asking the squirrel to be friends.”

Awwww, what a sweet guy!

dog looking at a squirrel

TikTok/@squidybernedoodle

Take a look at the video.

@squidybernedoodle

It’s his version of asking the squirrel to be friends 🐿️😔✊ #funnydog #dogsoftiktok #dogsandsquirrrels #sit #doodle

♬ Humor – Dih

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person asked a good question.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 3.50.50 PM A Well Trained Dog Took A Polite Seat When He Encountered A Squirrel

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 3.50.58 PM A Well Trained Dog Took A Polite Seat When He Encountered A Squirrel

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 06 at 3.51.07 PM A Well Trained Dog Took A Polite Seat When He Encountered A Squirrel

That’s a good dog!

