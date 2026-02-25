A Well-Trained Dog Took A Polite Seat When He Encountered A Squirrel
by Matthew Gilligan
I’d venture to say that most dogs are kind-hearted and all they want to do is make new friends…
And this pooch is no excpetion!
His name is Squidy and his owner posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he reacted when he saw a squirrel while taking a walk.
The text overlay on the video reads, “My dog’s trained to sit whenever he meets new (dog) friends. So when he met a squirrel today, look at what he does.”
The video shows Squidy sitting down after he saw a squirrel.
The video’s caption reads, “It’s his version of asking the squirrel to be friends.”
Awwww, what a sweet guy!
Take a look at the video.
@squidybernedoodle
It’s his version of asking the squirrel to be friends 🐿️😔✊ #funnydog #dogsoftiktok #dogsandsquirrrels #sit #doodle
That’s a good dog!
