A Well-Trained Dog Took A Polite Seat When He Encountered A Squirrel

I’d venture to say that most dogs are kind-hearted and all they want to do is make new friends…

And this pooch is no excpetion!

His name is Squidy and his owner posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how he reacted when he saw a squirrel while taking a walk.

The text overlay on the video reads, “My dog’s trained to sit whenever he meets new (dog) friends. So when he met a squirrel today, look at what he does.”

The video shows Squidy sitting down after he saw a squirrel.

The video’s caption reads, “It’s his version of asking the squirrel to be friends.”

Awwww, what a sweet guy!

Take a look at the video.

That’s a good dog!

