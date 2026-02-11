A Woman Got A Huge Inheritance From Her Grandfather, But She Doesn’t Want To Share Any Of It With Her Boyfriend

When money unexpectedly enters pretty much anyone’s life, there are bound to be some people who want a piece of the pie.

The woman who wrote this story just came into a huge amount of money, and her boyfriend wants to reap the benefits of her windfall.

Read on and see what she has to say about this.

AITA for telling my boyfriend he isn’t entitled to my inheritance? “My grandpa passed away a few months ago and I inherited a little over $4 million from his estate. I had no idea he had that much money and was honestly not expecting to receive anything, as I assumed it would all go to my mom.

This was a game-changer!

After I got over the initial shock, I took the opportunity to finally quit my job (which I really didn’t like), as I don’t have any outstanding debts and can easily live off of $40,000 a year. I’m pretty introverted and am more than happy to stay at home working on art/music/other interests and gaming.

Someone wants in on the action…

Ever since I inherited the money, my boyfriend has been pressuring me to cover all of the rent and utilities (about $1,200 a month) for our apartment and start putting money away into a joint savings fund. I would be happy to do this if we were married, but we’re not. We’ve only been dating for a year and a half, and I would prefer to keep our finances separate. Despite not working anymore, I still pay my half of the rent every month and have started paying for a housekeeper to come in and clean a few times a week, so our apartment is nearly always spotless and looks great. I told my boyfriend he isn’t entitled to my money and he said I was being selfish for expecting him to still contribute to the rent when I could easily afford to pay for the whole thing. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person said she’s the one to blame.

And this individual had a lot to say.

As the saying goes, mo’ money, mo’ problems.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.