February 9, 2026 at 6:55 am

A Woman Got Grossed Out When She Saw Something Moving Around In Her Bag Of Unopened Granola

by Matthew Gilligan

sealed bag of granola

TikTok/@jofaeri

Are you ready to get totally grossed out?

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was caught off guard after she bought a bag of granola…because something was lurking inside.

sealed bag of granola

TikTok/@jofaeri

The TikTokker showed the outside of the unopened bag of granola, and it’s clear that something was moving around inside the package.

sealed bag of granola

TikTok/@jofaeri

The camera zoomed in on the granola and the evidence speaks for itself.

YUCK.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Why is there a rat in my granola?”

sealed bag of granola

TikTok/@jofaeri

Check out the video.

@jofaeri

#sainsburys #disgusting #bug #rats

♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) – howlingindicator

And here’s how viewers reacted.

The woman who posted the video shared an update.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.34.40 PM A Woman Got Grossed Out When She Saw Something Moving Around In Her Bag Of Unopened Granola

Another viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.34.53 PM A Woman Got Grossed Out When She Saw Something Moving Around In Her Bag Of Unopened Granola

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 23 at 12.35.06 PM A Woman Got Grossed Out When She Saw Something Moving Around In Her Bag Of Unopened Granola

What is the heck is going on here?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter