A Woman Has Been Taking Care Of Her Mom And Her Sick Uncle, But She Got Upset When She Found Out Her Lazy Brother Is Going To Inherit Their Uncle’s House

AITA for arguing with my mom about property inheritance? “My (37F) uncle (71M) has been living in a house he inherited from my grandma. He was diagnosed with cancer a month ago and moved in with my mom (64F) so she can take care of him. I have been helping with medical and living expenses for both of them, and it’s quickly becoming a huge bill to pay. For the last few weeks his condition deteriorates fast and he needs assistance for basic necessities like going to the toilet, showering, feeding, so I suggested to my mom to hire a caretaker to help us out. I also suggested we sell off my uncle’s house so we can cover the expenses.

She told me that my uncle is giving the house to my brother (31M) and we can’t sell it off. I tell her that it’s not fair because he didn’t help with the financial problem we’re in. He basically lives with my mom, and gives my mom about 100-200 dollars for food. He also owes me 20k to spend on his failing business and never pays me back.

She grows angry when I said that if he gets the house then he should have paid my uncle’s bills. She accused me of being greedy for the inheritance. She then goes on a guilt trip saying that I don’t have to help with the bills and I should leave her to pass away taking her of my uncle. I am hurt with how she reacts. And I stopped taking her calls for a while. I am financially stretched as I also have my bills and my kids to raise. But I also feel guilty for leaving them in a lurch.”

