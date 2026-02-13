Grocery Store Customer Just Wanted To Pick Up Groceries On His Way Home From Work, But A Rude Customer Expected Him To Clean Up After His Dog

Imagine going to a grocery store to pick up some groceries on your way home from work. If another customer made the mistake of thinking you worked at the grocery store, would you correct them or help them if you could?

The gas station employee in this story was in this exact situation, and he was willing to help until he realized what the customer needed help with!

I’m sorry you want me to do…what?? Right after work I decided to go to the store to get a few things for dinner. I was wearing my black polo with our company logo and I still had my name tag on. (Big mistake.) So I get to the store and step inside, stomping the snow off of my shoes so I’m not tracking it all over the linoleum. I look up and see an elderly woman with her precious pooch perched into the child seat of her cart. She immediately looks at me and gestures to her dog.

Now, I’m awkward. So I just walk up, give a slight wave and say, “Uh…cute dog…?” And as I pass she gives me an indignant look and calls rather loudly. “Excuse me?? Where do you think you’re going?? I need help!” I stop (mistake) and give her a puzzled look, and out of instinct I say, “Um…with what…?”

Then she leans in really close with her rancid breath that almost made me gag, “My dog went in the cart.” I, still confused was like, “I’m…sorry? What do you need me to do about that…?” “You work here, so clean it out while I get another!”

Theeeen it hit me. “Oh…I uh…I don’t work here…” I attempt to point to my shirt logo to show I indeed worked at a gas station down the road, and not here, but she cut me off. “[Name] is it?? Where’s your supervisor?!”

In what I call a miracle I actually had some wit for once. “At the gas station. Working. I don’t work here.” She rolled her eyes at my OOOOBBBVIOUS attempt at a lie, all the while this little…Papillion I think it was? Idk. starts barking up a storm. Now barking REALLY sets me off and all I did was turn and leave, much to her protest.

I just wanted to get my groceries, lady…not ruin my appetite by cleaning up after your dog. Which, it’s not a service dog so why is it there??? So I just went to another store. Screw that noise. And yes, I took off my name tag in the car. I’m sorry to the poor employee who had to deal with me bailing and leaving you to clean up after that mutt…or kick her out, I hope you kicked her out.

That woman shouldn’t have had her dog with her in the first place. He did the right thing by going to a different store. I agree that it wasn’t worth the trouble.

