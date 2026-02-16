February 16, 2026 at 2:55 pm

An Owner Set Up A Camera Because She Suspected Her Dog Was Drinking Her Tea

by Matthew Gilligan

Some pooches are just up to NO GOOD.

A dog mom named Maggie shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers what she discovered her pup doing when she set up a camera to see what was going on when she left her living room.

In the video, Maggie’s dog got up off the couch and, just like she suspected, the pup helped itself to her tea!

In the video’s caption, Maggie wrote, “Suspicions confirmed.”

That sneaky little devil!

Let’s take a look at the video.

Suspicions confirmed🤣🤣 #naughtdog #teathief #iknewit #rescuedogs

Here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

This dirty little doggy was up to no good!

