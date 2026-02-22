February 22, 2026 at 2:48 am

An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Puppy Wakes Up Her Senior Dog Who Is Hard Of Hearing When She Gets Home

by Matthew Gilligan

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@melissamilne_

Folks…prepare to have your cold, cold heart melted in an instant.

A woman named Melissa posted a video on TikTok and showed people how her puppy wakes up her senior dog who doesn’t hear so well anymore.

dog on a couch

TikTok/@melissamilne_

The video shows Melissa’s senior dog snoozing on a couch.

The old pooch didn’t move a muscle…

Until Melissa’s puppy jumped onto the couch and woke the old-timer up.

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@melissamilne_

The senior dog then got up off the couch and greeted his family!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Our senior dog is hard of hearing, so our puppy started letting him know when we get home.

two dogs on a couch

TikTok/@melissamilne_

Check out the video.

@melissamilne_

My heart can’t handle the way that our puppy lets our senior dog know that we’re home 🥺😭 The gentle little nudge, just to enough for him to open his eyes and realize. A wholesome bond between brothers 😭🥺 #seniordog #souldog #cuteanimals #wholesome #fyp

♬ sonido original – Vibes by Ley

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 12.00.10 PM An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Puppy Wakes Up Her Senior Dog Who Is Hard Of Hearing When She Gets Home

Another individual was moved.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 12.00.25 PM An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Puppy Wakes Up Her Senior Dog Who Is Hard Of Hearing When She Gets Home

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 12.00.46 PM An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Puppy Wakes Up Her Senior Dog Who Is Hard Of Hearing When She Gets Home

These two dog siblings absolutely love each other!

