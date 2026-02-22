An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Puppy Wakes Up Her Senior Dog Who Is Hard Of Hearing When She Gets Home

Folks…prepare to have your cold, cold heart melted in an instant.

A woman named Melissa posted a video on TikTok and showed people how her puppy wakes up her senior dog who doesn’t hear so well anymore.

The video shows Melissa’s senior dog snoozing on a couch.

The old pooch didn’t move a muscle…

Until Melissa’s puppy jumped onto the couch and woke the old-timer up.

The senior dog then got up off the couch and greeted his family!

The video’s text overlay reads, “Our senior dog is hard of hearing, so our puppy started letting him know when we get home.

Check out the video.

TikTokkers spoke up.

This person nailed it.

Another individual was moved.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

These two dog siblings absolutely love each other!

