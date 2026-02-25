An Owner Took Her Dog To See The Backyard That Will Be All His When They Move Into A New House

One day, this will all be yours…

That’s always a nice thing to here, and you better believe that even dogs love the sound of that phrase!

A woman named Rachel posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Remi reacted when she gave the pooch a view of his new backyard.

Rachel filmed the video while she drove Remi around in her car and the pooch was soaking up his surroundings while looking out the window.

And there’s one point in the video where Remi smiled for a very specific reason!

The text overlay reads, “Risked my phone to capture showing our 10-year-old Golden Retriever our first house with his first yard for the first time.”

Here’s the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a photo.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And this individual loved this.

He can’t wait to move into his new digs!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.