Annoying Man Refuses To Move His Car To Make Room For Decorations For An Important Ceremony, So The Neighborhood Committee Eliminates His Parking Spot

Imagine living in a residential community where none of the parking spots are assigned, but you have a favorite parking spot. If you were asked to move your car from that spot because the parking spot was needed for one day as part of an area where an important ceremony was going to take place, would you move your car or refuse to comply?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he refuses to move his car. However, that is far from the end of the story, because the community is out for revenge.

Let’s read the whole story from the perspective of one of the annoying man’s neighbors.

Don’t want to move your car for one day. Lose your convenient parking spot for a year. This happened on last 26th January and today the malicious compliance was done not by me but the committee of the society where I live. This drama conveniently happened in front of my window.

The parking situation sounds pretty good in this community.

In my city the residential complexes are managed by housing societies much like the HOA system in the USA, just not as horrible. Each society has their own committee to manage day to day affairs. Also, as my society has much more parking spaces then it has cars, it has no designated parking spots allotted to the residents. Anyone can park their vehicle wherever they want but it must be a marked parking spot. People mostly park their cars in the same parking spot just because of convenience and habit. Everyone mostly respects each others spot and I have never seen any confontrations happening because of the parking.

There are two parking spots that are important to this story.

So, those of you who don’t know, 26th January is the Republic day of India and all over the country the day is celebrated by flag hoisting ceremony in the morning. The flagpole of our society where the flag hoisting ceremony will be held is just in front of main gate of society. There are two parking spaces just under the flag pole. All other parkings are further away from main gate and you have to walk some distance to reach there from the main gate.

The same two people park in these spots.

The thing to note is that these two parkings are very very convenient for all the flats which are facing this flagpole. However, out of respect people have left one of the parking for one elderly person whose flat faces the flagpole and the other spot is taken up by a annoying kind of person who never moves his car from this place, else someone will steal his spot. If this person wants to get into his car he just has to walk a dozen feet from his front door.

The annoying guy really does sound annoying.

On the evening of 25th January committee members asked this person to move his car for a day so that the decorations and other arrangements for the next day’s flag hoisting can be made. Someone had already moved the car of the elderly person. However, the annoying guy was too frustrated about moving the car and first argued alot with committee people saying that there is no such rule in society rule book that someone has to move their car for any kind of festivities and if you want to move his car you have to write a rule in the rule book. After a lot of arguments and interference of other people he finally moved his car. The decorations were done in the night and next day a small but beautiful ceremony was held.

The committee decided to make a big change.

AND in the evening of 26th everyone in the society received a message that there was an emergency meeting of the committee. The rule book has been amended and it has been decided that those 2 parking spots have to be converted into one and anyone who wants to park in that one spot has to take prior permission from the society committee. As expected only two people applied for that parking spot- the elderly person and the annoying guy. And today the committee unanimously decided that the elderly person is in much more need of that convenient parking spot because of his age and that spot has been allotted to him for one year.

It’s going to be quite inconvenient for the annoying guy.

Now the annoying guy has to park his car far from his front door for at least 1 year (pretty sure that he is not going to get the spot next year too). He is not going to like this more in the coming rainy season. As we live in Mumbai which is notorious for its horrible monsoon rains each year. All this just because he didn’t want to move his car for one day.

That serves him right! The committee didn’t waste any time changing the rules to get revenge on that annoying guy for arguing about moving his car.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person shares a story that happened in Brazil.

Another person has a theory about the future of the remaining parking spot.

This is good advice.

Here’s a good suggestion!

Someone who has to park really far away from where they live shares their perspective.

That really backfired!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.