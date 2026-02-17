Arcade Employee Quit At The End Of The Summer To Go Back To School, But A Supervisor Still Thought He Worked There And Called Him In For A Shift

Imagine putting in your two weeks notice that you’re quitting a job, but weeks after your last day, your supervisor calls asking you to come into work. Would you remind him that you don’t work there anymore, agree to come in, or mess with him?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation, and he tries all of these things. Keep reading to see what ended up being effective.

I quit a month ago. No I will not come in for my “Scheduled shift” I used to work at an arcade/fun center about two years ago. The job was nothing much, really just running games and machines and helping customers have fun. It was a fun summer job while it lasted. However, when the school year came up, I sadly had to put in my two weeks so the job wouldn’t interfere with my school schedule.

But somehow the supervisors didn’t realize he didn’t work there anymore.

Two weeks after my two weeks was up, so two weeks after my final date, I got a phone call from the manager asking me why I was late to my shift. I explained to him that I had quit two weeks prior and didn’t work there anymore. She apologized for the call and hung up. The next day, I get a call from one of the supervisors asking me the same thing. After explaining AGAIN that I didn’t work there anymore, they didn’t even respond and just hung up. I was kinda annoyed at this point.

The calls kept coming.

Fast forward two days later, a different supervisor calls and asks the same question, receiving the same answer. This time they let out a big groan before hanging up, again without really responding. This isn’t the end, it gets worse. Every two to three days, I get a call from someone be it a supervisor, a team lead, or even the second manager asking when I would be in for my shift. This goes on for two more weeks.

It gets even more frustrating.

It’s really getting annoying because they start texting me in class if I don’t answer, distracting me from class. It all comes to a head when one of the supervisors finally responds to my answer of “I dont work there anymore” with probably the stupidest thing I have ever heard, “well can’t you just come in and do it anyways? It is your scheduled shift.” I was dumbfounded. I was utterly blown away by the sheer mountains of stupidity that made up the brain of this supervisor.

He gave a different answer.

I was so fed up with all the phone calls that had been plaguing me for two whole weeks that I decided ‘forget it, let’s mess with them’ and replied “yeah, sure. I’ll be there in 30 minutes” I then hung up without waiting for a response and blocked the number. I haven’t heard from them ever again. As fun as that job was, if they don’t have proper procedures for a freaking employee leaving, I dont care to work for them again.

He should’ve blocked the number after the first call. It’s surprising that none of the supervisors made a note that he no longer worked there.

