‘Are all golden retrievers this needy? He’s such a diva.’ – A Dog Refused To Go Outside For A Bathroom Break Without Both Of His Owners

Now, this is funny!

A TikTokker named Marissa posted a video on the social media platform and gave viewers a peek inside what she has to go through every time she wants to take her pooch outside for a bathroom break.

In the video, Marissa tried to pull the dog on his leash in apartment building hallway, but he wouldn’t budge.

The dog then looked inside the apartment door and Marissa’s husband Joseph was still inside.

Joseph came out into the hallway, and the dog was now ready to head outside.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My golden’s new thing is refusing to go out with one of us if he knows the other is still home.”

More text overlay reads, “Every potty break has to be a full family affair.”

Marissa wrote in the caption, “Are all golden retrievers this needy? He’s such a diva, but we will do anything for our king!”

Take a look at the video.

He wants trips outside to be a family affair.

