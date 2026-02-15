‘Asia has the determination we all need!’ – A Disabled, Three-Legged Dog Brings Her Big Stuffed Animal Up The Stairs To Bed Every Night

Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t do anything in life…

Because if there’s a will, there’s way!

A three-legged dog named Asia has the fighting spirit and her owner showed TikTok viewers her resilient pup’s nighttime routine.

The video shows Asia working hard to make her way up the stairs, all while holding her Scooby Doo toy in her mouth.

The text overlay reads, “Next time you feel like you can’t do something, just remember my disabled, three-legged dog brings her life size teddy upstairs to bed every night.”

The video’s caption reads, “She loves that Scooby. Asia has the determination we all need! If she can do, it so can you.”

Check out the video.

@asia.the.choccy She loves that scooby 😭 Asia has the determination we all need! If she can do it so can you 💪🏼 My 3 legged dog carries her @Scooby–Doo teddy around with her everywhere, and he is bigger than she is! It might slow her down a bit, but she shows us how tough she really is. #fighter #3leggeddog #scooby #labrador #funnydog ♬ original sound – AjWavy

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

Nothing was gonna stop her from getting up those stairs with her favorite toy!

