Assistant Manager Finds Out The Retail Store They Work For Is Making A Change Where Store Managers Will Be Given More Responsibility With Zero Overtime Pay, So This Is A Significant Pay Cut

Imagine working for a retail store where you’re guaranteed a certain number of overtime hours each week. You would probably come to rely on this extra overtime pay.

What would you do if you found out you were no longer going to get paid for overtime?

The assistant manager in this story is in this exact situation, and they’re not sure what to do. Keep reading to find out why they’re taking this news so hard.

I need to vent – they “reevaluated our positions” at work this week I am spending this week, burning the last of my vacation time so I don’t lose it before the 4-month-long “vacation blackout” season that our company has imposed. Which mostly involves sitting around in my pajamas watching Doctor Who. Anyways. Two days into said vacation, I got a call at home from my boss. The company has “reevaluated all management positions” (I am an assistant store manager) and they are “restructuring into four unique positions” – basically taking all of the assistant managers, all of the department managers, and just giving them a new title to their position. The workload doesn’t change – I will actually be responsible for MORE now than before.

It’s not just more responsibility. It’s also less pay.

But, here’s the kicker – my pay was based off a 46 hour work week, where the 6 hours were “guaranteed overtime”. That money equals 25% of my total pay each year. They are removing ALL overtime but “we get to keep our hourly pay rate!” I just need to vent.

OP feels stuck.

I don’t know what to do at this point, no one is hiring within miles of where I live, I am the only income for our family of 3 because we have a disabled child, and I just want to cry. They’ve also given me an assigned schedule rotation that is designed in a way where I can’t even get a 2nd job because I wouldn’t have enough availability. I know at least some people would understand my pain. 🙁

That’s a really depressing situation, and it sounds like a bad time to find out too. I doubt OP will be able to enjoy much of the rest of their time off.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

