Babysitter Works For Her Cousin 12 Hours A Day For $200 Per Month, But Gets An Earful When She Stands Up For Herself And Gives A Month’s Notice

Entitled family members have some nerve thinking they can exploit some of them and they should just accept it.

See how this person handled her cousin’s manipulative and exhausting behavior.

AITA For telling my cousin that she has a month to find a new babysitter? My cousin wanted to pay me only $200 a month and sometimes food and smokes for babysitting her kids 12 plus hours a day. She told me that she would start buying my cat food to but she was gonna take that cost away from my phone bill money.

But that’s only the beginning of this saga.

I’m still babysitting her children for about 12 hours a day almost every day because she “Keeps getting called in to work.” I have been keeping my mouth shut. She no longer pays even half my phone bill she buys me 24 packs of ramen that are 30 cents each, one bag of pizza rolls, and one bag of chips a month. My cousin gives me about six Monster drinks and the occasional soda a month. She buys me about two packs of smokes a month (which is plenty as I am actively trying to quit). She also thinks that I will be willing to continue babysitting if she moves out. She also told me that she would have more money if she didn’t have to buy things for me.

So OP confronted her.

“You have 100 extra dollars a payday because you quit paying my phone bill,” I replied. “Where does that extra 200 a month go?” My cousin also recently bought herself a fourth pair of 60 dollar earbuds. And when she takes her kids to town with her, instead of taking extra clothes for them in case they have an accident, she just goes and buys more clothes. I would bet she spends about $200 a month on buying the kids more clothes and gas because she’s always finding an excuse to go to town. Today she again got called in to work after promising me she would tell them no, no matter what.

Then something serious prompted a change.

Yesterday I found out that my mother possibly has cervical cancer. So after a lot of thinking and talking to my dad I have decided that if she does have cancer I am moving in with them to help take care of my mom. I told cousin that she has a month to find other arrangements for her children. She called me a ***** and told me that I need to pay her back for “Everything she’s done for me these last few months.” I may be a jerk because I listed the few things she’s done for me and told her I would not pay her back for the food because she doesn’t even pay for it. The government does (food stamps). I also told her that if she wants to be petty and make me pay her back for what I was owed for babysitting over the last ten months that she needs to pay me back for all I have done for her and her kids over the years with a list of what I had done.

Her cousin tried to bully her into submission.

I thought a month was more than enough time to figure things out, but apparently not and I’m petty. She can’t believe that I would do this to a poor single mother who’s just trying her best. Someone who just got out of a toxic relationship. (She’s already talking to about four dudes on the internet and has only been single four a week.) This woman has three different baby daddies (and might be pregnant) and the three year old has started calling me Mom and my brother Dad. I don’t know what to do anymore.

Here is what folks are saying.

Interesting strategy.

Definitely. You don’t owe her cheap labor just because she is broke and your cousin.

Wow. Could you be more classist?

Yes. These people will never stop.

Exactly, although I doubt she will.

My sympathies. Being exploited is awful.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.