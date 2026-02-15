Best Friend Repeatedly Asked Her Friend To Stop Sending Voice And Video Messages, So When Her Friend Refused To Listen, She Started Mirroring The Behavior And Had To Block Non-Text Messages Entirely

Small habits can become a major source of frustration, especially when one person isn’t willing to meet the other halfway.

So, what would you do if your best friend kept sending you useless voice and video messages, even though you already explained how much you hate them? Would you keep confronting them about it, and hope they change one day? Or would you finally put your foot down and ban all media messages from them?

In the following story, one friend finds herself in this situation and is forced into the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for banning voice and video messages from my best friend? So, I know my friend likes sending voice and video messages on Telegram. She mostly sends video ones, just showing her face and saying something (would make more sense to use a voice message, bruh, I know what you look like, I see you nearly every day). I understand that sometimes it might be inconvenient to type, or she might want to show something, and a video message suits best in this case, and I do use them sometimes, too.

She sure doesn’t like to have it done to her.

The thing is, sometimes she is just too lazy to type a couple of words and sends me a freaking video circle that’s literally 2 seconds long. And she knows that I hate it. She also knows that I hate receiving messages that require extra actions to acknowledge – either pressing the play button or transcribing one – while I’m busy. Transcriptions are not really accurate sometimes, and she knows it, too. I have told her not to abuse and overuse this stuff multiple times – no ***** given as I see. The most interesting part is that when I do the same (a little bit extrapolated to make her understand, though), she starts arguing with me, accusing me of doing stuff she doesn’t like (lol who says).

Fed up, she banned her from sending them.

Today, she sent me a bunch of totally non-urgent video messages while I was cleaning my laptop’s cooling system. They were all around 10 seconds of slow talk, which I would read in 5-ish seconds instead of 30, if it were text, and I deliberately responded with a bunch of short ones too, splitting them by sentences. As always, she said something like “Don’t be too sure of yourself”, and I finally decided to ban all the voice and video messages from her forever (I used to ban them sometimes, but not for long, just to let her know that she went too far with them).

Here’s where she’s at with it now.

She says that I should have notified her that I’m busy and she wouldn’t have texted me (lol I sent you a video of my laptop taken apart). My position here is that non-text messages suck, and I don’t have to sacrifice my convenience for other people’s laziness. Btw, I have never heard from her that she doesn’t like reading text messages. Sure, you can record voice or video as long as you don’t abuse them. She said she didn’t think so and asked why we should only care about my opinion. AITA?

