‘Betrayed in the shower, forgetting this is a consequence.’ – A Dog Wasn’t Happy That He Had To Take A Bath After He Jumped In Mud

Some dogs just never learn…

They like to get down and dirty and cause problems, but then they don’t think they have to deal with the consequences.

They’re crazy, I tell ya!

A TikTokker posted a video of her dog Jinky and showed folks why this pooch might need to do a stint in obedience school.

The video’s text overlay reads, “My dog acting betrayed in the shower, forgetting this is a consequence of his own actions.”

The pooch got a bath and had a sad, defeated look on his face.

The clip then showed Jinky jumping into some muddy water.

The video’s caption reads, “If you can’t do the time…”

Let’s take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker knows all about it.

He really doesn’t want to take responsibility for his actions.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.