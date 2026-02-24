Bossy Elder Sister Kept Bullying The Younger One Into Carrying Out Every Task Right Away, So The Younger One Finally Called Out Her Behavior And Refused To Give In

Siblings often forget that they’re hurting each other with words when they broke into fights and sometimes, things might not resolve even after apologizing.

AITA for walking away on a conversation? So my mom sister and I are having some lunch and my sister was ordering me to go to the bank to have some checks deposit.

It wasn’t really urgent since the date posted on the check is still a month in advance but my sisters are always authoritative and treats me like an errand boy that whenever they ask me something to do, I had to act on it right now right away this instant. (I’m a Filipino so I’m not sure if this is about being in the culture?) Or if this already considered mistreatment for how they always treat me growing up. So I was using my phone while she was telling me to go to the bank and suddenly she shouted at me, that again, “I need to go” I said okay and asked why she’s angry, She then said it’s because I wasn’t looking at her and was just on my phone.

I was in fact looking on my phone but we were literally just about inches apart. I don’t know about you guys but I mainly use my ears to listen and I was answering so I don’t understand why I need to look straight in the eye while she was talking especially if the instructions was so simple as if it’s an emergency or a very serious topic we were discussing. I told her I was listening and I even understood then she berate at me how irresponsible I am, how I do not understand how being respectful and how stupid I am for not graduating because I do not have the qualities and people skills and how to talk to people to always follow their orders because they are older than I am. All that just because I did not look her in the eyes.

I got mad at that point so instead of answering back I grabbed my bag and went to my room while she was still shouting how disrespectful I am. I was raised with 5 sisters, me being the youngest they would constantly ask me to do errands like clean, go to shop, groceries, whenever they are being lazy to go up and get some water, they’d call and ask me to do it. They would always reiterate that I need to follow orders because that’s how being respectful means because they are always older that I am.

I am the only one they treat this way, and I think they got used to the fact that I always don’t answer back so they always push me around to command me things and that I am not in the position to say no or else that would be classified as “disrespectful”. Apart from that, growing up, whenever I will have low grades or do something that is not in their best interest, they would constantly bring me down by saying how I am not thinking as smart as them, would lecture me and push in my mind how I am always not thinking, that I should just sell fruits in a market.. these words are very hurtful and very degrading which I think is the reason why I am an introvert and have very low esteem and confidence.

So hearing her words that I did not graduate because I am disrespectful to her boils my blood because of the fact that they think I am stupid just because I failed to follow their commands again and I did not do whatever they expect me to. So.. AITA?

