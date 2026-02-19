Bride’s Mother Rushes To Critically-Ill Father Instead Of Wedding, So Dad Calls Out Her Daughter For Her Reaction

With his daughter’s wedding just a day away, a father found himself in an impossible position when his wife’s elderly, frail father was suddenly hospitalized and likely nearing the end of his life.

Faced with the choice between attending the wedding or saying goodbye to her father, his wife made the heartbreaking decision to fly out and be with him, knowing she would miss her daughter’s big day.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my kid that she is being self-centered/cruel because her mom won’t be able to make to her wedding. My daughter (28) wedding is tomorrow. The problem is that my wife’s dad is in the hospital. He has always been frail since he was moved into a home and it took a turn for the worse and now he is in the hospital. They don’t think he will make it. My wife sister say it looks bad and she also isn’t coming up for the wedding anymore. The original plan was for him to fly up for the wedding today (with the help of my wife’s sister), but he was hospitalized yesterdays and he is just getting worse. My wife has been distraught and she made the decision to go fly down ( she is leaving tonight).

How sad.

It was tough decision because she will miss the wedding. I told her I will FaceTime her in for the ceremony and anything else but to go be with her dad before he dies. I also now she would be miserable if she was at the wedding to begin with. ( I doubt she would be able to put on a happy face and pretend everything was okay). We called our daughter to explain and she did not take it well.

It’s a hard pill to swallow.

She called her mom a lot of names. My wife has been crying since. She started to spam both our phones. I got into another argument with her and I told her she is being self centered and cruel about mom not being able to make it. That her father is dying and all you care about is your big day. I didn’t raise her to not have any empathy. She told me that wasn’t fair and I told her it was. I told her to apologize to her mother.

Yikes.

She told me I shouldn’t come to the wedding if mom isn’t there. My wife is very distraught and I am suppose to drive her to the airport in a few hours. Are we in the wrong… my daughter 100% thinks we are in the wrong. My wife is distraught.

Watching his wife break down, the father finally snapped and told his daughter she was being cruel and self-centered, prioritizing a single day over a dying parent.

Now the daughter says neither parent should attend the wedding, leaving the family fractured at the worst possible moment.

This person says NTA, but this stinks all around.

This person says it’s understandable, but not to this extent.

However this person says she is the AH (in a soft way).

When grief and weddings collide, empathy doesn’t always show up dressed for the ceremony.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.