Call Center Employee Stayed On The Line After A Customer Started Slurring Her Words, And Ultimately Saved The Woman’s Life

Sometimes, you’re just in the right place at the right time.

Imagine you were chatting with a customer service rep on the phone, and you guys were laughing and having a good time, when suddenly, she started slurring her words and stopped responding.

Would you hang up and move on? Or would you find a way to get her the help she needs?

In the following story, one woman encounters this exact situation, and her quick thinking saves a woman’s life.

Here’s how it all played out.

Caller saved the life of a call handler So, back when I worked at Chico’s, I showed up to work one day to see an ambulance leaving the facility I went to my work station and asked my co-worker what was going on. She told me this story: A phone call had come in, and one of the call handlers had answered it. It was a woman placing an order for clothing, and they were talking and having a good time discussing the clothing and placing the order.

Then, the customer noticed that something wasn’t right.

The customer noticed that the call handler started slurring her words and not responding. The customer got concerned and had her daughter call on her cell phone, and when the daughter got a call handler, she told him that her mother was on another line with a coworker and that her mother thought the coworker was having a stroke or a heart attack. So they got a supervisor on the line, and the supervisor had a cordless phone and walked through the call center talking to the daughter and asking her to let her know when her mother could hear her talking in the background.

Luckily, she cared enough to stay on the line.

It took them a few minutes, but they eventually found the call handler who indeed was having either a stroke or a heart attack, I don’t know which. But they were able to then call an ambulance and get her taken to the hospital, and she survived. Faith in humanity restored. Because the customer could’ve thought the person was drunk or something and just hung up, but instead she was concerned and stayed on the line long enough to identify where they were, so they could find the person who was in distress. My coworker who had a stroke or a heart attack, again, I don’t know which, she did survive.

Wow! Talk about a good deed!

